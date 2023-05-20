Government Provides Assistance To Northern Residents Impacted By Power Outage Caused By Wildfires

CANADA, May 20 - Released on May 19, 2023

Financial support is being made available to northern Saskatchewan residents who were impacted by the power outage from May 14, 2023, at approximately 3 p.m. to May 17, 2023, at 1:15 a.m. This power outage was the result of unseasonably dry conditions and wildfire activity.

"We recognize the impact that recent power outages have had on communities already facing hardships due to wildfires and extreme weather," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "The lengthy interruption in power caused a lot of food to spoil. These funds will provide relief to residents and communities who do not originally qualify for support through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP)."

The funds will be issued directly to communities as a grant from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) and disbursed by community leadership to affected residents. Those residents are eligible for up to $100 to cover the costs associated with food spoilage. The eligible communities are Buffalo Narrows, Garson Lake, Dillon (Buffalo River Dene Nation), Turnor Lake, Birch Narrows First Nation, La Loche, Clearwater River Dene Nation, Descharme Lake, St. George's Hill, Michel Village, Bear Creek and Black Point.

People who own a cabin or secondary property affected by the outages, but do not reside in an eligible community, are asked to call PDAP at 1-866-632-4033 for direction.

The latest fire risk maps, fire ban map and up-to-date wildfire information is available at saskpublicsafety.ca/emergencies-and-response/wildfire-status. Saskatchewan residents seeking information about fire bans or evacuations are asked to call the wildfire inquiry line at 1-855-559-5502.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown Corporation responsible for emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, wildfire management and fire safety.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kara SlobodzianSaskatchewan Public Safety AgencyReginaPhone: 306-798-0094Email: media.spsa@gov.sk.ca