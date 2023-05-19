Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 5.19.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Guillermo Martinez, of Los Angles, has been appointed to the Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists. Martinez was a Senior Transportation Engineer at the Port of Los Angeles from 2004 to 2020. He was a Transportation Engineering Associate at the Los Angeles Department of Transportation from 2001 to 2004. Martinez is a member of the Service Employees International Union, Loyola Marymount University Civil Engineering Alumni Advisory Board, American Railway Engineering and Maintenance of Way Association, Project Management Institute, and Institute of Transportation Engineers. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Loyola Marymount University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Martinez is a Democrat.

Wilfredo Sanchez, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists, where he has served since 2020. Sanchez has been a Ranger Department Manager for Burning Man since 2001. He was a Senior Architect and Engineering Manager for Apple from 1997 to 2018. Sanchez is a member of the Apache Software Foundation and Python Software Foundation. He earned a Master of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sanchez is a Democrat.

Noerena Limón, of La Mesa, has been appointed to the California Housing and Finance Agency Board of Directors. Limón has been Principal at Mariposa Strategies since 2022 and a Fellow at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley since 2021. She was Executive Vice President of Public Policy and Industry Relations at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals from 2018 to 2022 and a Policy Analyst in the Office of Mortgage Markets at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2012 to 2018. She served in several positions at the White House from 2009 to 2010, including roles in the Office of Political Affairs and the Office of Presidential Personnel. She was a Deputy Director of Spanish Language Media for the Obama-Biden for America Campaign and Associate Director of Budget and Finance for the Democratic National Convention Committee in 2008. She was an Operations Director for City Year Los Angeles in 2007. Limón is a member of the Board of Directors for the MAAC Project, Up for Growth Action and the California YIMBY Education Fund. Limón earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Limón is a Democrat.

Patricia Trauth, of Encinitas, has been reappointed to the Landscape Architects Technical Committee, where she has served since 2015. Trauth has been Principal at RICK Engineering since 2016. She was Principal Landscape Architect at AECOM from 2008 to 2016. She was Vice President for Project Design Consultants from 2005 to 2008 and Director of Planning and Landscape Architecture at Robbins Jorgensen Christopher Architects from 1999 to 2005. She was a Landscape Architect at KTU+A from 1993 to 1999. She earned a Master of Science degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Arizona and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art Education from Bowling Green State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Trauth is a Democrat.

Mary Beth Garber, of Carlsbad, has been reappointed to the Private Security Disciplinary Review Committee, South, where she has served since 2018. Garber has been an Audiobook Narrator since 2018. She was Executive Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Katz Media Group from 2011 to 2017. She was President of the Southern California Broadcasters Association from 1998 to 2011. Garber earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and French from Pitzer College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Garber is a Republican.

Lawrence Garcia, of Fresno, has been reappointed to the Private Security Disciplinary Review Committee, North, where he has served since 2018. Garcia has been President of AmeriGuard Security since 2000. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Garcia is a Democrat.

