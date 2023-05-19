Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Argonne Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announces an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in the 1600 block of Argonne Place, Northwest.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, 20-year-old Jaquan Wilson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###