Google Cloud's Lee Moore Accepts Role as Chair of ADA's Tour de Cure NorCal

Lee Moore, Executive Chair, Tour de Cure Northern California

ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Google Cloud VP Lee Moore Accepts Executive Chair Position

for American Diabetes Association®’s Tour de Cure: Northern California

Today, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced VP of Google Cloud Consulting Lee Moore has accepted the Executive Chair role on the Northern California Executive Council that is leading the effort to secure corporate teams and sponsorships for the Tour de Cure: Northern California. Moore succeeds Equinix CEO Charles Meyers whose leadership of the 2022 event raised more than $1.35 million for the ADA’s research, education, and advocacy initiatives. This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, October 1 at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park and has a goal to raise $1.4 million.

The 2022 Northern California cycling event was the ADA’s most successful Tour de Cure. Since the event started in 1991, Tour de Cure events in Northern California have raised more than $40 million to fund diabetes research aimed at finding cures, innovative treatments and improved ways to prevent diabetes for those especially at risk. Funds also provide state-of-the-art educational tools, camps for children with diabetes and strong advocacy initiatives to defend the rights of people with diabetes and to enact policies and systems that lessen the burden of diabetes on their daily lives.

“I’m both honored and excited to take on this responsibility,” said Lee Moore. “I look forward to working with the Council as well as many of our partners and customers throughout Silicon Valley and the Bay Area to support the event. We want to cast a spotlight on a public health and economic concern that is too often overlooked. Four million Californians have diabetes and more than an additional 10 million are estimated to have prediabetes. This is something that touches us all. In recent years it’s become clear that people with diabetes have faced some of the worst health and economic outcomes of all Americans, particularly the disproportionate numbers of people of color in underprivileged communities where diabetes is more prevalent. The American Diabetes Association’s sharpened focus on addressing health inequities aligns well with the corporate social responsibility priorities of a growing number of companies.”

Abbott, whose diabetes care business is based in Alameda, is this year’s Signature Sponsor of the event.

To learn more about the Tour de Cure, go to diabetes.org/tdccalifornia.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About Lee Moore

Mr. Moore joined Google Cloud almost 2 years ago after nearly 30 years at Accenture in various leadership positions, where he was responsible for their largest and most complex client arrangements and driving long-term client relationships. Lee leads the Google Cloud Consulting team worldwide in a business running at over $30B per year. A little about Lee in his own words: “I am originally from London, England, and moved to the U.S. in 2015. After a couple of years in NYC, we settled happily in downtown Chicago. My wife, Vicki, and I are college sweethearts. We have two wonderful daughters. We love being outdoors and are on a mission to visit every U.S. national park for our family vacations. I’m a cycling enthusiast - riding my road bike in the summer and the Peloton bike in the winter, so accepting the Chair of this event is very close to my heart. You will often find me in 1980s music t-shirts, and I’ll likely be the first on the dance floor. I love good food and socializing.”

