Leaders Forum HealthTech Showcase To Take Place This Month

Event Combines Virtual Engagements Beginning November 15 with In-Person Event on November 19

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced that the 26th annual Silicon Valley Leaders Forum is scheduled to take place during the third week of November, coinciding with American Diabetes Month™.

This year’s Leaders Forum events combine a series of virtual thought leadership engagements on themes of diabetes and health disparities that will precede the main in-person Leaders Forum HealthTech Showcase, scheduled for Friday, November 19th at the San Mateo Marriott.

The virtual engagements are made possible for attendees to participate on a complimentary basis by the event’s generous sponsors and will be hosted on the ADA’s BrandLive platform. Although free, those who would like to attend are requested to register in advance at bit.ly/2021leadersforum. Here is the schedule with highlights:

• November 15 – ADA volunteer Suneil Koliwad, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine and Chief of Endocrinology at UCSF, will moderate a panel discussion featuring ADA-funded investigators on research that is addressing the separate and unique issues that underserved populations disproportionately impacted by diabetes face in accessing adequate care and treatment.

• November 16 – Robert Gabbay, M.D., ADA’s Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, will moderate a panel discussion that addresses the design of inclusive and accessible health technologies for people with diabetes. Featured panelists are Badia Boudaiffa, Divisional Vice President of Commercial Operations at Abbott Diabetes Care, and Red Maxwell, Chief Marketing Officer at Bigfoot Biomedical.

• November 17 – ADA board member Martha Clark will lead a fireside chat with Judy Belk, CEO, California Wellness Foundation, who will address the State of Health Equity in California, particularly as it impacts thousands of our neighbors who live with diabetes and struggle with its complications.

The 26th annual HealthTech Exhibitor Showcase and related Leaders Forum in-person event is scheduled for Friday morning, November 19th beginning at 10 a.m. This year, 50 start-ups have applied to participate in the event, and many are expected to be on hand to connect with event sponsors and potential investors from the Silicon Valley venture capital community who are looking to invest in tomorrow’s promising health technology innovations.

The Exhibitor Showcase concludes at noon when three of the leading competitors will have the opportunity to make their public pitches to the Leaders Forum audience who will then select the winner of a $10,000 seed-funding grant. Tickets to attend can be purchased at diabetes.org/leadersforum. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s event will be held primarily outdoors.

The ADA expresses gratitude to several premier event sponsors who have made this year’s Leaders Forum possible. These include Life Science Angels; Medtech Innovator; MGO, LLP; Moss Adams; and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

For questions about the Leaders Forum, please contact LeadersForum@diabetes.org.

