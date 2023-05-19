Three Memphis Women Indicted, Charged in TennCare Scheme

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the indictment and arrest of three women from Memphis.

In December 2022, TBI received a tip from BlueCare, a TennCare-managed care contractor, alleging fraudulent billing for TennCare services in Memphis. During the investigation, agents developed information that between June 2022 to October 2022, Latissa Johnson, who is the mother of a TennCare recipient, schemed with her child’s home care provider, Shaqunna Jackson, to submit claims for care that were never provided. Agents also determined Jackson’s supervisor, Syretta Jenkins, participated in the scheme.

On May 2nd, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Johnson (DOB: 11/16/85), Jackson (DOB: 2/15/96), and Jenkins (DOB: 5/29/80) each with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Property ($10,000 to $60,000). On Tuesday, Jackson and Jenkins surrendered to authorities. Today, with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department Fugitive Team, Johnson was taken into custody. All three were booked into the Shelby County East Women’s Facility on $25,000.

Johnson Jackson Jenkins

