ARMATURA(USA) partners Transline Technologies to create touchless palm recognition solutions for Indian banks nationwide
ARMATURA (USA) collaborates with Transline Technologies Pvt. Ltd to create next-generation touchless time & attendance solutions for Indian banks nationwide.ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARMATURA announced today that Transline Technologies Private Limited has completed integrating Armatura’s patented touchless palm recognition sensors into Transline’s time and attendance (T&A) tablets which are supplied primarily to banks all across India.
With this latest biometric integration, banks can now ensure their employee check-in process is fast, accurate, hygienic, and prevents buddy punching (employees fraudulently punching in for each other while they are in fact, absent from work).
These new T&A tablets uniquely verify employees by the employee’s unique palm vein pattern. The tablets have the capability to store and match (1:N) up to 6,000 templates and can transmit & receive data via TCP/IP, wireless, or cellular networks.
Transline Technologies Private Limited is a trusted System Integrator and IT Hardware supplier in the Indian Banking and Government Sectors. Their partnership with Armatura has helped elevate the Identity & Access Management (IAM) industry to the next level. Transline continues raising the bar by introducing innovate T&A solutions which enhance both security and convenience, while saving the banking industry money.
“Armatura appreciates this partnership with Transline. It’s very rewarding to be able to help the banking community in India further improve upon operational efficiencies and lower risk by incorporating our patented touchless biometric technology into their T&A and security systems”, said Sachin Ratta, Global Director of Sales, ARMATURA.
About ARMATURA:
Armatura is the world’s leading provider of advanced multi-modal biometric hardware, software and platforms which are based on deep learning and artificial intelligence. Our touchless face, palm and fingerprint matching technology is used in numerous industries which rely on highly secure & accurate identity & access management (IAM).
Armatura’s global headquarters is located in Atlanta, GA USA. R&D is located in the U.S. and India. All manufacturing takes place in our 30,000 sq ft Thailand factory. For more information, please visit https://armatura.us/
About Transline Technologies Private Limited:
Transline Technologies Limited Incorporated in 2001 is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. We leverage our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, operations, and emerging technologies to help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses.
