New Mexico State Auditor Joseph M. Maestas Announces the Selections of Two Key Leadership Positions

SANTA FE – New Mexico State Auditor Joseph M. Maestas today announced the appointment of two individuals to fill key positions on his leadership team.

“I’m truly excited to have these individuals as part of my leadership team. As a candidate for NM State Auditor, I pledged to hire the best and brightest as a part of my leadership team to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of public funding throughout New Mexico,” Auditor Maestas said. “I believe I’ve accomplished that through these and other leadership appointments. Their experience and expertise in the industry will greatly improve our capabilities and service to help move New Mexico forward.”

The two additions to the State Auditor’s leadership team are:

Financial Audit Division Director, Donna Montoya Trujillo, CPA, CISA—Ms. Montoya Trujillo is certified in public accounting and information systems auditing with over 25 years of experience in governmental accounting and auditing. Ms. Montoya Trujillo began her career in public accounting having performed audits of state agencies and other financial organizations. Ms. Montoya Trujillo’s more recent experience includes serving as New Mexico State Controller and Division Director of Financial Control at the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). She has also held the position of CFO for various NM State agencies including the Department of Workforce Solutions, DFA, and Higher Education Department. She is a graduate from New Mexico Highlands University and Espanola Valley High School.

Director of Compliance and Quality Control, Elise M. Mignardot, CPA—Ms. Mignardot has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Seattle University, holds a CPA license, and has over 20 years of related experience. She has participated in special investigations of governmental entities to effectively promote accountability, transparency and excellence. Ms. Mignardot joined the OSA after serving as Bureau Chief of Financial Distributions at the Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD). Her tenure at TRD was preceded by a previous stint at the OSA, a stint at DFA, as well as work in the private sector and with LANL.

###