Calif. Bar Exam Fails to Accommodate Test Takers’ Disabilities, Complaint Alleges

An administrative complaint filed with the Department of Justice claims the State Bar of California has engaged in “systemic disability-based discrimination” by failing to adopt adequate policies that accommodate test takers with disabilities, like those applied to the LSAT a decade ago.
