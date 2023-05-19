The Bowser Administration Advances Poplar Point Redevelopment with Release of Request for Proposals (RFP)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 19, 2023

CONTACT: Richard Livingstone (DMPED) - 202-538-3370, [email protected]

(WASHINGTON, DC) Today, the Office of Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development announced the release of a Request for Proposals for an owner’s representative for Poplar Point. The consultant will help the District of Columbia comply with public law governing the transfer of Poplar Point. The initial task will include the design of the National Park Service (NPS) and United States Park Police (USPP) facilities, the first step to relocate facilities from Poplar Point. The owner’s representative will also assist the Owner in planning and design required to redevelop the parcel post-transfer. This will continue to generate excitement and momentum in efforts to put Poplar Point to good use for residents of the District of Columbia.

“Poplar Point is an opportunity to further our claim as a waterfront city,” said Interim Deputy Mayor Keith Anderson. “ This project has had a long history of starts and stops, but by hiring an owner-representative to continue to work towards the requirements for the transfer, we are creating momentum, but there is still a tremendous amount of work to create a development that prioritizes the biodiversity, preservation of wetland, focus on green-space, in addition to housing to promote and achieve the future housing needs for our residents East of the River."

Poplar Point is one of the last great urban waterfront redevelopment opportunities on the East Coast. The 110-acre site is slated to be transferred to the District of Columbia from the federal government. Located in Ward 8 and bounded by South Capitol Street, I-295 and the 11th Street Bridge, the site is largely unused, but contains some active National Park Service and US Park Police facilities.

Before the property can be transferred to the District, the site must undergo a federal environmental impact analysis (EIS) and land use plan. Poplar Point is envisioned to be the home of a variety of different uses including residential, retail, office entertainment, cultural, and park/open space uses. Currently, there are no specific figures for the actual allotment of space for the different uses. Potential land uses will be examined through the public planning process.