Mayor Bowser to Host Annual Fourth of July in the District Concert Featuring Jeremih, The War and Treaty, DC Vybe, DJ Quicksilva, and the US Air Force Band

(Washington, DC) – On Friday, July 4, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the United States Air Force Band, Events DC, the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME), and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will host the 3rd Annual Fourth of July in the District Concert. This family-friendly celebration will bring together powerful and patriotic tributes and a variety of musical styles that reflect the energy and diversity of the nation’s capital. This year’s star-studded line-up will feature Grammy-nominated artists Jeremih and The War and Treaty, along with the world-class U.S. Air Force Band, local favorite DC Vybe, DJ Quicksilva, and more.



“If you are looking for good music, good company, and a fun way to spend the Fourth of July, then we want you to join us in Downtown DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “Especially as we lead up to next year’s America250 celebration, this is an opportunity showcase the joy, creativity, and talent of Washington, DC on a national stage.”



The concert will begin at 5 pm on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 12th and 13th Streets NW. The event is free with first-come, first-served seating. Residents are encouraged to RSVP at tinyurl.com/july4dc25.



Attendees will also be able to view the National Park Service’s annual Independence Day fireworks celebration from the outdoor concert venue. The fireworks display will begin at 9:09 pm and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.



“There’s nothing like celebrating America’s birthday in our nation’s capital,” said OCTFME Director LaToya Foster. “Our Fourth of July concert has become a new DC tradition — it brings together the soul of our city, the power of music, and the spirit of community right here in the heart of downtown.”



The concert will also be broadcast live on CNN beginning at 7 pm ET, sharing DC’s celebration with audiences across the country.



Food trucks from Lavish Ice Cream and Mexicana Grill will be available on-site, and there will also be a “Kids Zone,” sponsored by DPR, where children can gather and play together safely.



Due to expected road closures, residents are highly encouraged to utilize Metro or Capital Bikeshare to travel to the concert.

