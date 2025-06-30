Mayor Bowser Delivers First Housing and Homeownership Opportunities at Reservoir District on Former McMillan Site

(Washington, DC) – Today, to close out National Homeownership Month, Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new Reservoir District Townhomes in Ward 5, delivering 146 for-sale townhomes, of which 22 are affordable. The townhomes project is part of a larger redevelopment that last year brought the Reservoir Park Recreation Center and Aquatic Center and a 6.2-acre park to the former McMillan Sand Filtration Site, a long-shuttered water treatment plant that the Bowser Administration unstuck and is now transforming into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood.

“This site is a testament to our ability to take underutilized land, put it back to productive use, and deliver the resources and amenities that DC residents are asking for – in this case, new homeownership opportunities,” said Mayor Bowser. “With a strong public-private partnership, we’re transforming what was once a vacant space into a growing neighborhood where people can live and play, and soon, work, eat, and shop.”

Reservoir District is a public-private partnership between the District of Columbia and Vision McMillan Partners, which includes the townhomes developed by EYA, along with apartments and retail that will be developed by Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and medical office and retail space that will be developed by Trammell Crow Company. Mayor Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development led the development of the community center and park. DMPED’s involvement in the Reservoir District supports the Bowser Administration’s mission to promote inclusive prosperity and strong neighborhoods.

“As someone who grew up in Stronghold, continues to live here, and looked at this fenced-off site every day, today’s ribbon-cutting is deeply personal,” said Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie. “This project has been decades in the making, and I’m proud to have played a role—both before and during my time on the Council—to ensure it reflects the values of our community. With new townhomes, affordable housing, a world-class recreation center, and more neighborhood-serving amenities on the way, the Reservoir District represents the best of what we can achieve when we center long-time residents in our development efforts.”

The townhome exteriors were designed to complement McMillan’s preserved historic structures, featuring white brick facades that echo the design of sand silos, regulator houses, and gates throughout the site. The opening of the Reservoir District Townhomes builds on Mayor Bowser’s Growth Agenda for DC, as well as her longstanding commitment to building affordable housing in the District. Mayor Bowser’s FY26 Budget, Grow DC, continues to invest in housing, with $100 million to fund the Housing Protection Trust Fund, $23 million for the Home Purchase Assistance Program, $52.4 million to support DC Housing Authority public housing improvements, and more than $175 million to develop new communities.

At the ribbon-cutting event, Reservoir District announced the launch of its first-ever summer event series, a community-focused, family-friendly celebration of music, culture, history and more. This free event series will offer live performances, workout and wellness series, family fun days, and history tours—an engaging public programming lineup designed to bring neighbors and District residents together throughout the summer to discover and enjoy the Reservoir District neighborhood. To view the full schedule and to sign up, visit reservoirdistrict.com/events.

The summer event series will take place on the park and plaza next to the Reservoir Park Recreation Center—a world-class facility that features a multipurpose community meeting room, outdoor gathering space, a fitness studio with lockers and shower facilities, a pool with three-lap lanes and a learn-to-swim area, and gallery space to showcase the history of the site. The 6.2-acre park features a grand plaza with two splash pads, an amphitheater for community gatherings, an immense grass field, a children’s playground, and the Olmsted Walk, which encircles the site with adult exercise stations.

