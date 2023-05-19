Shoulder closure scheduled May 26 on I-194 exit ramp

BISMARCK, N.D. – Shoulder closure scheduled Friday, May 26, on the westbound Interstate 194 exit ramp 156 into the Tyler Parkway Interchange in Bismarck.



This shoulder closure will be in place for one week due to a sign installation project.



A width restriction will be in place and the speed limit will be reduced throughout the project.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.



CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

