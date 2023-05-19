Read more about DCS congratulates 25 graduates for completion of the Basic Community Supervision Training

Submit Release
(ATLANTA) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) graduated its 49th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, May 18th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. These graduates are now certified as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

BCSOT Cadets spend nine weeks at the academy and will report to their assigned offices to serve. At the completion of BCSOT, these newly graduated officers received 320 hours of training, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

DCS Research and Data Services Director Maria Stephenson served as the keynote speaker. “Out of all the professions in the criminal justice field, Community Supervision Officers have the most impact on and the most interaction with justice-involved individuals, and you can make the most difference,” said Stephenson. “There’s nothing more rewarding than having a supervisee come back years later and tell you thank you for helping them, thank you for changing their life.”

“These officers have shown an admirable amount of commitment to the mission and have embraced the department's values. I have complete confidence that the values learned during this rigorous course prepared these new officers to excel in this challenging and rewarding career,” said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.

During remarks to his fellow class members, Officer Richard (Clint) Howell, Class President, reflected on their journey. “It has been a long time coming to get where you are today. This journey didn’t start nine weeks ago, it started when you made the decision to be a public servant and to work in law enforcement.”

“The members of Class 49 come from a wide variety of backgrounds which I believe will help us strengthen DCS as a whole. We have previously worked in law enforcement at Sheriffs Offices and Police Departments across Georgia, Florida, and Colorado; Corrections and Felony and Misdemeanor Probation in Missouri; and DFACS. Some have served in active duty military, we have a member that has worked in behavioral health and one that has spent years teaching overseas in various countries. For some of us, this will be our first job since graduating college.”

Howell continued: “While in training you have received the tools to help you do this job, but do not let the learning end here today at graduation. Strive to learn not only how to do something, but learn why we do something. Do not be afraid to ask for advice. Expect there to be some learning curves, but know that you are prepared for whatever comes next,” concluded Howell.

Several of the graduates received special honors for top performance in various proficiencies. The honorees were:

  • Firearms “Top Shot” – Clint Howell, Augusta Office 
  • Academic - Danielle Miller, Savannah Office
  • Physical Fitness - Marcus Long, Augusta Office
  • Team Competition - Blue Team - Marcus Long (Augusta), Jeremy Cleveland (Clarksville), Danielle Miller (Savanna), Ja'Kia Dowdy (Atlanta), Audriuana Peterson (Albany)
  • Leadership - Clint Howell, Augusta Office
  • Adjunct Instructor - Corey Brittain, Blue Ridge Office

 

The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:

 

Tiffany Baker- Marietta 

Marielle Callahan - Athens 

Hayden Chandier - Brunswick 

Jeremy Cleveland - Clarkesville 

Ja’Kia Dowdy - Atlanta 

Tonya Eason - Augusta 

Patrick Holloway - Morrow

Richard “Clint” Howell - Augusta 

Mariah Jones - Brunswick 

Marcus Long - Augusta 

Raquasia Lyons - Warner Robins 

Kennarius Martin - Macon 

Michala Metcalf - Augusta 

Danielle Miller - Savannah 

Isiah Morgera - Dallas 

Audriauna Peterson - Albany 

Treasure Ponnell - Lawrenceville 

Jameela Rancher - Marietta 

Shameek Randall - Lawrenceville 

Melinda Reeves - Augusta 

Kyonna Sirmans - Lakeland 

Jaime Smiley - Conyers 

Micheal Anthony Smith - Covington 

Demetris Williams - Tifton 

Tijah Williams - Albany

 

About The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

 

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

