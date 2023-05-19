U.S. Department of Labor Recognizes Apprentice Now as Apprenticeship Ambassador
EINPresswire.com/ -- Apprentice Now, the national train-to-hire apprenticeship and talent acquisition service, has been officially recognized by the United States Department of Labor (DOL) as an Apprenticeship Ambassador.
DOL's Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative creates a national network of employers, labor organizations, educators and other stakeholders who strive to expand and diversify Registered Apprenticeship (RA).
RA is an industry-driven, career pathway that helps businesses train and prepare their future employees. Through RA, individuals can earn as they learn, get on-the-job training, connect with mentors, and receive a nationally recognized credential. According to DOL, 93% of those who complete a Registered Apprenticeship retain employment, with an average salary of $77,000.
"Registered Apprenticeship offers substantially better hiring outcomes as it blends targeted training with on-the-job experience," said Kyle Farnsworth, president of Apprentice Now. "With a mutual understanding of the desired skills, and career growth, both employer and employee benefit greatly.”
In 2023, as an Apprentice Ambassador, Apprentice Now is aiming to onboard five additional employers within existing Registered Apprenticeship Programs and develop two Registered Apprenticeship Programs.
About Apprentice Now
Apprentice Now is a national train-to-hire apprenticeship and talent acquisition service that provides job applicants with in-demand training and access to career opportunities. We partner with companies looking to hire qualified applicants and customize training programs to align with their business needs.
