NEWS RELEASE – NARCOTICS ENFORCEMENT DIVISION K9 KAHU RECEIVES HIS BODY ARMOR DONATION

Posted on May 19, 2023

New NED K9 Vest received

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2023

STATE OF HAWAIʻI NARCOTICS ENFORCEMENT DIVISION K9 KAHU RECEIVES BODY ARMOR DONATION

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety’s (PSD) Narcotics Enforcement Division (NED) K9 Kahu received his bullet- and stab-protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. In February, PSD announced the awarding of the bullet- and stab-protective vests. K9 Kahu’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Kimberly Slaughter of Together Saving Paws and was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Carefree Westies & Together Saving Paws.”

K9 Kahu is assigned as NED’s electronic storage device detection dog. K9 Kahu’s main duty is to help with criminal investigations by locating hidden electronic storage devices such as: cellular phones, electronic thumb drives, and memory cards.

“K-9 Kahu is the only electronic storage detection dog of its kind in Hawaii. Kahu is frequently deployed in support of law enforcement operations. The generosity of Vested Interests in K-9s, Inc., in helping keep K-9 Kahu safe is very much appreciated”, said Narcotics Enforcement Chief Jared Redulla.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,077 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty.

In 2013, Vested Interest in K9s donated five bullet- and stab-protective vests to the Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information about Vested Interest in K9s, visit www.vik9s.org or call 508-824-6978.