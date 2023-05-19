New game wardens in Rock Springs and Kemmerer

Green River - Recent personnel changes in the Green River Region at Wyoming Game and Fish Department mean that locals might see new faces during outdoor recreation. There are new wardens in the Rock Springs and Kemmerer warden districts. Justin Dodd replaced Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa, who transferred to a new unit within Game and Fish. Dodd began his career with Game and Fish in 2015 as a warden trainee in the Green River region. He later transferred to Kaycee and most recently served as the Green River warden before moving to the Rock Springs district.

Alex Poncelet is the new Kemmerer Game Warden. Poncelet replaced Chris Baird, who transferred to another position. Poncelet graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin Steven’s Point. Poncelet began his employment with Wyoming Game and Fish in 2020 in the Sheridan region and worked briefly in Torrington before transferring to Kemmerer. “The Kemmerer district was of interest to me because of its diverse landscape and wildlife,” Poncelet said. Contact information for all Wyoming game wardens is available online.

Wyoming game wardens are responsible for wildlife, fisheries and boating enforcement, conservation education, damage verification and prevention, data collection and wildlife management.





