Read more about GBI Arrests St. Marys City Councilman on Battery Charges

St. Marys, Camden County, GA, GA (05/19/2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Artie Jones, Jr., 71, of St. Marys, GA, with one count of Battery. On Thursday, May 4, 2023, the St. Marys Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a fight between family members that involved a St. Marys City Council member.

Preliminary information indicates that Councilman Artie Jones, Jr. was in an argument with a family member which resulted in a fight. One family member was injured and Artie Jones, Jr. was arrested for one count of misdemeanor battery. Jones was booked at the Camden County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.