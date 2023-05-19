Submit Release
Governor Lamont Statement on Connecticut Supreme Court Nomination

Governor Ned Lamont

05/19/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement after being notified by Sandra Slack Glover today that she has decided to withdraw herself from consideration for a seat on the Connecticut Supreme Court:

“Attorney Sandra Slack Glover would have been an extraordinary justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. I stand by that, and I stand by her as a lawyer of experience, character, and compassion, while respecting her decision today to withdraw from consideration.

“Her career in public service and her dedication to the rule of law speak for themselves. She did a terrific job during her seven-hour public hearing and had substantive and positive meetings with legislative leaders from both parties. From beginning to end, she showed her talent, demonstrated her keen legal mind, and let people know she shares Connecticut’s values.

“In the coming months, I will consider other accomplished candidates who, like Sandy, share my values and are dedicated to the principles of justice, equality, and fairness under the law.”

