IEEE Photonics Society Announces New Industry Achievement Award
Call for Nominations to honor industrial leaders and their significant contributions to the field.PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the photonics industry continues to lead the world’s digital, manufacturing, and consumer electronic future, the IEEE Photonics Society is proud to announce the launch of a new Industry Achievement Award. This award has been formed to recognize entrepreneurial leaders in the photonics industry for their innovation, leadership, and sustained success in commercializing new systems, devices, applications and markets. The recipient, i.e., an individual or group of up to four individuals, will receive a certificate and cash honorarium, as well as public recognition for their efforts at the IEEE Photonics Conference’s Industry Day in November 2023.
“Photonic components and systems have become a presence in everyone's daily life, from lasers in smart phones to high-definition displays in computers. Through its ingenuity, the photonic industry has become a significant contributor to the global economy,” stated Daniel Renner, IEEE Photonics Society Industry Engagement Chair and Principal at Atacama Optics & Electronics. “The IEEE Photonics Society is honored to initiate an annual award that will recognize the individuals that have been a force in taking the photonics industry and business to the heights of where it is now.”
Nominators must provide a statement demonstrating how their candidate(s) qualifies for the award along with evidence of the significance of their contributions, including factors such as the demonstrated impact of a specific innovation or technological advancement within the photonics industry sector, global acceptance of a product or service, and the establishment of new directions and applications in the photonics field (and/or the IEEE Photonics Society’s fields of interest from lasers, optoelectronics, and quantum optics to nanophotonics, biophotonics, silicon photonics, etc.) Endorsements from three other qualified individuals are also required. Self-nomination is not allowed.
Within the photonics industry there is an ever-growing need for designing and manufacturing devices, systems and circuits for applications, for example, in advanced sensing, imaging, and high-speed data communications. This award is an opportunity to honor such advancements and the companies, from start-ups to large scale enterprises, that have pioneered technological advancement for the betterment of humanity.
“The IEEE Photonics Society's new Industry Achievement Award provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase and recognize the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of the members of our community working in industry. We are excited to be launching this special award and look forward to celebrating the achievements of the inaugural recipient(s) later this year,” shared Dalma Novak, Past-Chair, IEEE Photonics Industry Engagement Committee and Vice President of Engineering of Octane Wireless.
Nominations for this prestigious award are now open and will be accepted until 30 June 2023. The IEEE Photonics Society encourages all scientists and engineers, inclusive of ethnicity, race, nationality, disability, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, religion, gender or age to take part in the nomination process.
The IEEE Photonics Society looks forward to recognizing and celebrating entrepreneurs and leaders who have achieved success in the photonics industry with this Industry Achievement Award. For more information on nominating an individual or group, please visit: ieeephotonics.org/awards/ieee-photonics-society-industry-achievement-award
