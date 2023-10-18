Workshop Aims to Foster Photonics-Based Business Development and Lessons Learned for Young Entrepreneurs in Brazil
An IEEE Photonics Society Supported Workshop at UNICAMP, Brazil.PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazilian Photonics Laboratories System (SISFÓTON MCTI) is organizing a “Photonic Industry and Entrepreneurship Workshop” supported by the IEEE Photonics Society, professional home for an international network of scientists and engineers who represent the laser, optoelectronics, and photonics community, on October 30-31, 2023 at the Gleb Wataghin Institute of Physics of the University of Campinas (UNICAMP), Brazil. This workshop has been designed to foster new trends and ideas in the industry and useful lessons learned for any student or young entrepreneur who wants to start a technology-based business with a particular emphasis, not restricted, in the Photonics area.
The first day of the workshop includes international “Key Trends in Photonics Industry Development” sessions, which include talks from invited speakers from South America, Australia, Europe, and North America. The objective of the first day is to delineate current technical trends in photonics that are important to business. A “Software Ansys: Computer Simulation for Photonic and Optical High-End Applications” hands-on session is also planned by ESSS, experts in computer simulation helping companies reduce project costs and accelerate the sustainable development of products and processes. Dr. Igor F. da Costa, Business Developer at ESSS, and MSc. Luiz E. da Silva, Academic Technical Specialist at ESSS, will instruct.
Additional session speakers, include: Carlos Lee, Director General of the European Photonic Industry Consortium (EPIC); Cibby Pulikkaseril, CTO of Baraja; Natalia Cañas Estrada, Future Technologies at Mynaric Lasercom; Kyle Gustafon, Science Director at the US Office of Naval Research (ONR); Paulo Dainese, Principal Research Scientist & Research Director at Corning Incorporated; Jose Bertuzzo, Product and Tech Executive at Eldorado Research Institute; Júlio Oliveira, Founder of Hardware Innovation Technologies (HwIT); etc.
The purpose of the second day is to address concepts of entrepreneurship and how to turn or incubate photonics research into a business plan. Talks like, “How to Create Your Business Model with the Lean Canvas”, will provide attendees with business model exercises on how to create, deliver, capture, and defend value. Newton Frateschi, Professor at UNICAMP and Coordinator of Laboratório Integrado de Fotônica da Unicamp (LIF) and SISFÓTON MCTI, will use the Lean Canvas during the instruction as a step-by-step guide.
Frateschi and Daniel Renner, Principal of Atacama Optics & Electronics and Chair of the IEEE Photonics Society’s Industry Engagement Committee, have been vital to the organization of the full two-day workshop agenda.
"We have witnessed significant progress in the area of intellectual property and general tech transfer from academia to industry. However, to truly make an impact, a change in mindset towards entrepreneurship is crucial, especially in more traditional academic fields like photonics,” states Frateschi. “Our idea is that by training researchers and students to genuinely explore the potential technological, social, and economic impacts of their work, as well as how to bring about these impacts, we can initiate a transformative process. Remarkably, in addition to this, focusing on research and improving its quality also sees significant enhancements.”
There will also be “Developing A Good Pitch: A How-To Guide for Entrepreneurs” and “Design Thinking” sessions, as well as a panel on “Innovation, Investment and Intellectual Property”. The speakers included, respectively: Vanessa Sensato, Director of Operations at Agência Sabiá; Bruno Dinato, CEO at WeMe; Rose Ramos, Founder & CEO at Match It; Felipe Monteiro, Partner of Kasznar Leonardos; and Rosana Jamal, Founder & CEO of Baita Aceleradora.
The workshop includes a Demo Day Competition, where (5) photonics startups in the early operational phase will present their business models and hardware through Baita Aceleradora, an accelerator that supports an ecosystem of startups, high-impact entrepreneurs, experienced mentors, experienced investors, R&D Centers and innovation companies. The startups have received initial seed investments prior to the workshop and will be asked to present their products to a panel. The winner will receive a cash prize, additional acceleration, mentoring, and incubation resources.
This unique forum is intended to create links between potential funders, photonic entrepreneurs, and photonic engineers within Brazil, and exchange internationally. The main expected outcomes of the workshop are the creation of Brazilian photonic start-ups.
"The Photonic Industry & Entrepreneurship Workshop at the University of Campinas aims to further refine the entrepreneurial spirit that already exists within the photonic and high-tech communities of Brazil, providing an opportunity to exchange ideas and to network with local and international participants,” states Renner. “The Workshop intends to provide the tools to enhance the competitiveness of the Brazilian photonic ecosystem. It is gratifying for the IEEE Photonics Society to be able to support and contribute to this effort."
Other external supporters are Eldorado, Mescla, PUC Campinas, Idea! Electronic Systems, Baita, and Fundação Fórum Campinas. Sponsors of the workshop include Thorlabs and ESSS – ANSYS.
To attend and register for this workshop, visit: https://lif.iphd.tec.br/workshop
