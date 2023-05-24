Polyga Introduces Carbon X – Unleashing Limitless Potential with its all new Flexible Field of View 3D Scanner
Discover the next generation of 3D Imaging and Accuracy from Polyga Inc.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading 3D scanning technology company, Polyga Inc., is proud to announce the release of its newest 3D scanner, the Carbon X to replace the Carbon and CarbonXL series. This cutting-edge scanner sets a new standard in 3D scanning technology with its professional-grade capabilities and improved blue light projector.
The Carbon X is designed to cater to the needs of professionals across various industries, including engineering, aerospace, manufacturing, architecture, research, medicine, metrology, and design.
What sets the Carbon X apart:
• Adjustable 5.0-megapixel cameras for excellent flexibility.
• Brighter and higher resolution blue LED projector.
• Improved resolution and accuracy levels of up to 25 microns (0.025mm) at the smallest FOV and 70 microns (0.070mm) at the largest FOV.
• Industry tough 6061 aluminum alloy construction with black scratch-resistant anodized coating.
• Upgradable with accessories such as Photogrammetry Kit, Color Texture Camera, and more.
The Carbon X comes well equipped with 5.0-megapixel cameras on adjustable aluminum sliders. The upgraded design now comes with a new blue light projector that is not only brighter and more uniform than traditional white light but also reduces the occurrence of noise and interference in scans.
With its flexible field of view, the Carbon X can capture high-quality 3D scans of large and small objects with precision and accuracy. The result is high-quality scans with incredible detail and clarity of any size, providing users with unparalleled flexibility in their work.
The Carbon X is built tough with a 6061 aluminum alloy body and black anodized scratch-resistant coating. The Carbon X’s uncompromising construction is engineered to provide years of high-accuracy service in the most demanding fields.
In addition to its advanced features, the Carbon X will be available with optional accessories such as Photogrammetry and Color Texture Camera support that further enhances the capabilities and versatility of this cutting-edge scanner.
“We are thrilled to introduce Carbon X to the market,” said Thomas Tong, CEO of Polyga. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a 3D scanner that meets and exceeds the expectations of professionals across various industries. We truly believe the Carbon X has achieved the right blend of technology and craftsmanship to give you years of effortless service, and we can’t wait to see the impact it will have on our customers’ work.”
The Carbon X is now available for purchase, and customers can learn more about its features and capabilities on the Carbon X website. With its advanced technology, innovative features, and robust design, the Carbon X is set to revolutionize your workflow.
Polyga Inc.
Polyga Inc. is a cutting-edge Canadian 3D scanning hardware and software company founded in 2017 with a mission to revolutionize how we capture and reproduce the world around us. From industrial design to archaeology and beyond, Polyga’s innovative solutions pave the way for a new era of precision, accuracy, and efficiency in 3D scanning.
With a deep commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Polyga continues to be a global leader in the field of 3D Scanning; with headquarters and development operations in Vancouver, British Columbia, Polyga is present in more than 6 continents, through a wide network of resellers and distributors.
Polyga | Contact
Polyga Inc.
+1 604-293-1767
contact@polyga.com