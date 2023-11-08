Polyga Inc. Has Reinvented Their Most Popular 3D Scanner the Compact S1: Introducing the Compact S1 Pro & S1 Pro Wide

Compact S1 Pro & S1 Pro Wide Affordable Professional Grade 3D Scanner

We’ve reinvented our most popular 3D scanner the Compact S. Introducing Compact S1 Pro. Explore the next frontier in 3D scanning

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian 3D Scanning technology manufacturer, Polyga Inc. , has upgraded their most popular and affordable industrial desktop 3D scanner. The new Compact S1 Pro is designed for reverse engineering and inspection. It comes in two configurations: Standard and Wide.The Compact S1 Pro and S1 Pro Wide includes all needed 3D scanning features without breaking the bank. These desktop scanners enable various industries including aerospace, manufacturing, architecture, and medicine, to capture high resolution 3D scans for a variety of applications.What’s New in the Compact S1 Pro• Standard & Wide Configurations• All-in-One Color: (Every System Enables Color Capture)• 5MP Dual Cameras & Blue Light Projector: (Improved Resolution & Accuracy)• Automation-Ready with External Triggers• Pre Calibrated NIST certified Accuracy: (Standard 30 Microns / Wide 35 Microns)• Plug & Play USB connectionDual 5.0 Megapixel Cameras Improve Resolution & Accuracy - The Compact S1 Pro Series improves upon the previous version on every metric. Higher resolution Cameras and a more powerful Blue Light Projector provide 2.5x the resolution of the previous generation. Pre calibrated accuracy of up to 30 microns for the new S1 Pro Standard and up to 35 microns for the new S1 Pro Wide improves upon the previous generation by 5 microns each.The Compact S1 Pro & S1 Pro Wide feature a dual 5MP camera system that captures highly detailed image data by combining high-quality hardware and software. The S1 Pro Series includes Polyga’s FlexScan3D Image-Processing Platform and dual 5MP sensors, ensuring accurate results verified by NIST-calibrated artifacts and VDI/VDE 2634 part 3 standards.Technical SpecificationsModel: Compact S1 ProAccuracy: 30 micronsScan Speed: 250ms (0.25 seconds)3D Resolution: Up to 5 millionTexture Resolution: 5.0 megapixel colorStandoff: 165mm – 235mmField-of-view: 136mm dia – 158mm diaModel: Compact S1 Pro WideAccuracy: 35 micronsScan Speed: 250ms (0.25 seconds)3D Resolution: Up to 5 millionTexture Resolution: 5.0 megapixel colorStandoff: 300mm – 500mmField-of-view: 199mm dia – 304mm diaAdvanced Blue Light Projector - Blue light LED provides clearer scans with reduced noise and interference. Moving beyond traditional white light, the Compact Pro now features a brighter, high-resolution blue light projector. This not only enhances clarity but also minimizes noise and interference, ensuring clean and precise scans every time.Durable Aluminum Alloy Body - Designed for durability and ease of use, the Compact S1 Pro is constructed and strengthened using 6061 aerospace-grade gray aluminum alloy and has a sandblasted, anodized, scratch-resistant silver finish. The scanner’s body includes a locking USB connection for maintaining connections on moving platforms like robot arms.The S1 Pro also comes pre-calibrated, enabling easy plugin and scan functionality. The S1 Pro is one of the most reliable and long-lasting industrial desktop 3D scanners in its class.Seamless Automation - The Compact S1 Pro Series is automation-ready, easily integrating with industrial automation and robotics with external trigger support. The scanners can also be completely controlled using a variety of programming languages thanks to Polyga’s SB SDK. The SDK provides a versatile platform to fully utilize Polyga’s technology, delivering customized scanning experiences and optimized results.Polyga’s Compact S1 Pro represents a significant advancement in industrial 3D scanning. After years of testing and refinement, it sets a new industry standard.“The S1 Pro is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence,” expressed Thomas Tong, Founder and CEO of Polyga Inc.Available Now - The S1 Pro is available for purchase, featuring pioneering technology, intuitive software, and a robust design aimed at revolutionizing reverse engineering workflows. For more information, visit the Compact S1 Pro website.For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:Polyga | Contact+1 604-293-1767contact@polyga.com

