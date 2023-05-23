Fun and Health Go Hand In Hand at the 4th Annual Community Health, Wellness and Safety Resource Fair

The 4th Annual Community Health, Wellness and Safety Resource Fair is edutainment for the entire family Leatriece Franklin, RN, started her company to equip more people with life-saving CPR and AED skills

The 4th Annual Community Health, Wellness and Safety Resource Fair is Saturday, June 3rd, at the Raleigh Springs Civic Center in Memphis, TN.

Seventy percent of Americans either don't know or have forgotten how to do CPR and this simple skill could save someone's life.” — Leatriece G. Franklin, RN, LF Mobile LifeSaving Courses Founder

MEMPHIS, SHELBY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LF Mobile LifeSaving Courses’ 4th Annual Community Health, Wellness and Safety Resource Fair is Saturday, June 3rd, at the Raleigh Springs Civic Center. It’s fun and educational for the entire family with CPR demonstrations, health and wellness screenings, entertainment, food, and prizes. There is no cost to attend. The festivities are 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Raleigh Springs Civic Center, 3384 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN 38128.

LF Mobile LifeSaving Courses hosts this event each year on the first Saturday of June in recognition of National CPR and AED Awareness Month (Automated External Defibrillator), Safety Month, and Men's Health Month. According to the American Heart Association, 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes and more lives could be saved if more Americans knew CPR and how to use an AED. The Community Health, Wellness and Safety Resource Fair teaches people of all ages the importance of monitoring their health and taking safety precautions. Local health organizations will screen for hypertension and Body Mass Index (BMI). Over 20 vendors will showcase their services and products, and attendees can participate in fun games like CPR Bingo, a scavenger hunt, and more. Also, several car clubs will have their vehicles on display.

Leatriece G. Franklin, MHA, MSN, RN, began LF Mobile LifeSaving Courses in 2016 after noticing a need for increased CPR education in the community. She teaches several CPR courses that include Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Heart Saver courses which teach individuals to provide first aid, CPR, and use an AED in a safe, timely, and effective manner.

“Seventy percent of Americans either don't know or have forgotten how to do CPR and this simple skill could save someone's life. Teaching more people to perform CPR allows more people to be available when there is a need,” said Franklin. “I started this community event to encourage others to take their health and the health of their loved ones seriously. It’s tons of fun but also provides vital screenings that can detect health challenges people may not be aware of. I’m challenging at least 50 males and 50 females to get their screenings done onsite!” adds Franklin.

The 4th Annual Community Health, Wellness and Safety Resource Fair is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Health Disparities Elimination. For more information about CPR classes and the event, visit www.lfmobilelifesaving.com or call 901.337.8964.



**https://cprblog.heart.org/cpr-statistics/