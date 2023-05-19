More than 200 businesses at Autotech & Accessories 2023

VIETNAM, May 19 - HÀ NỘI –– The 19th international exhibition on automobiles, motorcycles, electric vehicles and supporting industries (Autotech & Accessories 2023) opened on Thursday in HCM City with the theme "Breakthrough Transformation".

Autotech & Accessories 2023 with a display area of nearly 10,000sq.m in the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) has attracted over 200 domestic and foreign enterprises, showcasing more than 300 booths.

The event offered various activities and opportunities for individuals and companies to connect, trade, seek investment cooperation and promote domestic support industries.

The four-day event showcased a wide range of products, including complete vehicles such as cars, motorcycles, trucks, and electric vehicles, as well as spare parts, accessories, and advanced technology solutions. Besides prominent brands, newcomers also present their products including Blueone (exhaust treatment solutions), Jaan-E-Car (brake systems), Daichi (motorcycle components and spare parts), Minamoto (vehicle parts) and Tùng Lâm (electric cars for golf courses, resorts and hospitals).

Notably, the Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation (VEAM) has chosen Autotech & Accessories 2023 as the platform to launch their new truck model, the S80, featuring the EURO 5 emission standard and modern design.

Nguyễn Ngọc Minh, chairman of Asia Trade Fair and Promotion JSC (ATFA), emphasised the exhibition's commitment to expanding opportunities for trade connections, catering to both individual customers (B2C) and business customers (B2B).

The exhibition employed a diversified strategy in the display industry and customer approach, combining offline and online trade connection activities. — VNS