Read more about Two Arrested for Fentanyl Distribution Following Drug Trafficking Investigation in Dougherty County, GA

Albany, GA (May 19, 2023) – On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the GBI and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) arrested Larry Sparks, A.K.A. Detroit, age 45, of Albany, Dougherty County, Georgia, and charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the DEA, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit. Clint Harrell, age 61, of Sylvester, Worth County, Georgia, was also arrested for possession of heroin.

A joint investigation into Sparks began as a result of several fentanyl drug overdose deaths in the Dougherty County area and surrounding counties. During the investigation into Sparks, law enforcement developed probable cause that Sparks was distributing large quantities of controlled substances at numerous locations throughout Dougherty County, Georgia, to include a home at 1501 Pinecrest Dr., Albany, Georgia.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, a search warrant was served at 1501 Pinecrest Drive, Albany, Georgia, resulting in the recovery of 3,027 grams of methamphetamine, 1,265 grams of fentanyl, and 7 firearms. Furthermore, Harrell was present at the search warrant location at the time of the execution and was found in possession of heroin.

Harrell was taken to the Dougherty County Jail upon arrest and Sparks is being held at the Lee County Jail.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This investigation was a collaboration of many agencies in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Albany, Dougherty County, Georgia, and promote a safer place for productive citizens.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call the Southwestern Drug Enforcement Office at 229-420-1254. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia, and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort amongst the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Americus Police Department, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.