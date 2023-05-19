“Poultney Downtown Mural Initiative” Better Place Campaign Launched

POULTNEY – Realizing an action goal from Poultney Comes Together, a 2019 community workshop, Poultney residents will soon be able to enjoy public murals downtown thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by the Poultney Downtown Revitalization Committee.

“Public art adds to the artistic and cultural value of a community, enhances the quality of life for residents, and leads to greater economic vitality,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “This collaborative effort will bring inspiration and a pop of color to Poultney’s downtown business district.”

If the campaign reaches its $3,250 goal by June 21, 2023 the “Poultney Downtown Mural Initiative” will receive a matching grant of $6,500 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will support two murals in Poultney’s downtown business district. Including a series of historic photos from the Poultney Historical Society’s glass plate negative collection on the Auto Supply Building, and a natural scene designed by local artists on the side of the new Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District office. Citizens of Poultney will decide what art is put up on the PMNRCD mural at a public polling booth at Poultney Arts Day on May 26th, 2023.

“Action goals from the Poultney Comes Together Workshop highlighted important projects and pain points for the community.” said Nic Stark, PDRC committee member, “COVID definitely derailed a number of the initiatives, but their ideas and goals are still strong. In our objective to revitalize downtown Poultney, they offered a terrific road map for where to put our efforts first.”

Murals increase foot traffic, foster community identity, and create a sense of place through streetscape beautification. Placemaking capitalizes on a local community's assets, inspiration, and potential, with the intention of creating public spaces that promote people's health, happiness, and well-being. Let’s continue to foster community identity, sense of place, along with health and happiness through this exciting mural project!

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

###

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.