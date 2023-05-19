Submit Release
Manchin: The Administration is Finally Realizing That the Completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is Vital for Our Nation

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following the Bureau of Land Management’s approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s (MVP) right-of-way.

“This is the second time this week that the Administration has supported the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Yesterday’s approval by the Bureau of Land Management of MVP’s right-of-way is the next step in the process to finally complete this vital piece of energy infrastructure that will strengthen our energy and national security, boost the economy in West Virginia and benefit the entire nation by bringing more than 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas online daily that will help power homes and businesses. The process to finally finish MVP has been long, and it isn’t over yet — but yesterday’s announcement and the Forest Service’s approval earlier this week is a sign that the Administration is finally realizing that the completion of MVP is vital for our nation.”

