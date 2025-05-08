Heinrich Opening Statement on Hearing to Advance Nominations for Department of Energy

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, voted to support three of four nominations during a business meeting before the Committee.

Heinrich voted to advance the nominations of Dr. Andrea Travnicek to be Assistant Secretary for Water and Science at the Department of the Interior, Ms. Leslie Beyer to be Assistant Secretary for Land and Mineral Management at the Department of the Interior, and Mr. Theodore Garrish to be the Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy.

Heinrich voted no on Mr. Tristan Abbey to be Administrator of Energy Information Administration of the Department of Energy.

VIDEO: Heinrich Delivers Opening Remarks on Hearing to Advance Nominations for Department of Energy, May 8, 2025.

A video of Heinrich’s opening remarks here.

A transcript of Heinrich’s remarks as delivered is below:

Thank you Mr. Chairman. I intend to support three of the four nominations before us this morning, but I have to say I do so with substantial reservations.

I remain concerned about the reckless policies that this administration is pursuing in the Department of Energy — the workforce reductions, the funding freezes, the hit list of programs targeted for termination. And I am equally concerned with its disdain for responsible stewardship of our public lands at the Interior Department. This administration does not seem to understand the need for the public in public lands.

I still believe it's better for the Senate to confirm qualified nominees who we can hold accountable and who will hopefully use their knowledge and expertise to push back on the President's misguided initiatives, rather than leave these important offices in the hands of unaccountable DOGE employees. Consequently, I will vote in favor three of the four nominations. I am, however, unable to support Mr. Abbey's nomination. I am deeply troubled by what is happening at the Energy Information Administration.

Last month, it released its Annual Energy Outlook without its analytical narrative, which is traditionally the centerpiece of that report, and it has also canceled its International Energy Outlook for 2025. Now, whether these actions are a result of the loss of so many staff experts, or out of fear of offending the Trump administration, or a combination of the two, we are left without EIA's independent, non-partisan and impartial analysis.

I don't blame Mr. Abbey for this — he hasn't been there yet — but neither do I believe he is the correct person to stand up to this administration and defend EIA's independence and integrity. So, I will be voting no on this confirmation.

