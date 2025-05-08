Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Advances Four Key Trump Nominees at Interior & DOE

WASHINGTON – Today, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted to advance four of President Donald J. Trump's nominees for key energy and interior positions:

Dr. Andrea Travnicek - Assistant Secretary of the Interior, Water & Science

Leslie Beyer - Assistant Secretary of the Interior, Lands & Mineral Management

Theodore Garrish - Assistant Secretary of Energy, Nuclear Energy

Tristan Abbey - Administrator of the Energy Information Administration



"Once confirmed, each of today's nominees will have critical responsibilities to help achieve this agenda that the American people overwhelmingly voted for last November," said Chairman Mike Lee. "This will, undoubtedly, require bold leadership in the face of entrenched bureaucracy and political resistance. President Trump's nominees have already demonstrated distinguished careers in their respective fields. I expect they will articulate clear ideas for leveraging their expertise to advance a policy agenda that begins to rectify the damage done under the previous administration."

Next Steps

The nominations now advance to the full Senate for consideration.

###