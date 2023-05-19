José Andrés Group Partners with Seaweed Materials Company Loliware

Loliware straws made of seaweed

Innovative new partnership expands leading restaurant group’s purpose-driven practices with Loliware seaweed products at restaurants across North America

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Loliware, the world’s first seaweed-resin company, announced today the launch of an important new partnership with José Andrés Group (JAG), whose restaurants across the globe span cuisines and cultures, price points, and service styles. Loliware straws will make their Chicago debut this week at Bar Mar, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés and Jaleo, before expanding to properties in DC and later at José Andrés Group restaurants across the country.

"The food system is not just about what is on the plate but the plate itself, the fork in your hand, and the straw in your drink," said Sam Bakhshandehpour, President of José Andrés Group. "We're excited to partner with Loliware to bring an innovative product to our restaurants as well as continue to create and push the boundaries of service ware."

In addition to featuring the ocean-friendly products, JAG's Research & Development team will collaborate with Loliware to create one-of-a-kind serveware. This partnership aims to showcase the synergy between Andrés’ award-winning creativity and a shared commitment to purpose-driven dining. “We are thrilled to partner with José Andrés Group to provide Loliware products across the country,” said Loliware CEO Sea F. Briganti. “Partnering with such an iconic group, led by a world leader in culinary innovation and humanitarian relief is a tremendous honor, and speaks to the game-changing potential of our SEATech resins.”

According to estimates by National Geographic Magazine and other sources, over 100 million plastic utensils are used in the U.S. each day and are among the most common items found polluting beaches and ocean life worldwide. Loliware’s innovative seaweed-resin straws and utensils look and act like plastic but can compost completely within 50 days. The company’s mission expands beyond eliminating plastic waste to include responsible ocean aquaculture and fair trade practices. Produced in Missouri, Loliware forks, knives and spoons are the world’s first seaweed-based utensils and will give new alternatives with which to limit single-use plastics ending up in landfills and oceans.

About Loliware (https://www.loliware.com)

Loliware, the world’s first seaweed-resin company, is replacing single-use plastics with products that are designed to disappear. This woman-owned tech company is partnering with experts in regenerative aquaculture from Maine to Indonesia to expand the ‘blue economy’ with its proprietary SEATech resins and products. Made from easily compostable seaweed, Loliware’s Blue Ocean straws are already a favorite among some of the nation’s most famous chefs, restaurant chains, and eco-chic hotels. Now available to license worldwide, Loliware's SEATech resins are advancing the planet toward a plastic-free, decarbonized future.

About JAG (https://www.joseandres.com)

JAG is the creative team behind renowned dining concepts and the dynamic media company named for Chef and Founder José Andrés. Originally conceived as ThinkFoodGroup with co-founder Rob Wilder, and now led with President Sam Bakhshandehpour, the company reflects the breadth of its mission to change the world through the power of food, through its innovative restaurants and thoughtful storytelling across multi-media platforms. With over 30 restaurant concepts in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Orlando and Washington, D.C, the Bahamas and the United Arab Emirates, José Andrés Restaurants offer culinary experiences that span from food trucks to world-class tasting menus, including the two Michelin-starred minibar by José Andrés in Washington, D.C. Formed in 2021, José Andrés Media was created to share how food connects people around the world. The production company specializes in unscripted and scripted television series, including the newly Emmy-nominated Discovery+ travel show José Andrés and Family in Spain, as well as books, podcasts, digital short- and mid-form content with a focus on food-related stories and characters, and the culture of food. José Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator, television personality, and humanitarian, twice named one of Time's "100 Most Influential People," and awarded "Outstanding Chef" and "Humanitarian of the Year" by the James Beard Foundation as well as the inaugural "American Express Icon Award" by the World's 50 Best Restaurants.