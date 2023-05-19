Saudi Arabia concludes preparations to receive inbound pilgrims’ flights
Saudi Arabia has finalized all needed preparations to receive the first inbound flight carrying pilgrims coming from abroad for the year 1444 AH.MEKKAH, MEKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Arabia has finalized all needed preparations to receive the first inbound flight carrying pilgrims coming from abroad for the year 1444 AH, by providing an array of integrated services to the guests of Allah, with the aim of enriching and deepening their spiritual and cultural experience.
Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Al Madinah Al Munawwarah and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah are expected to receive the first vanguards of international pilgrims’ flights on Sunday (Day, Month, 2023) which coincides with the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Qi'dah.
Pilgrims arriving on initial trips will be received with Madani flowers, whether bouquets or by scattering the roses’ petals over their heads, a practice that arises from Saudi Arabia’s deep-rooted traditions of welcoming guests in general, and the guests of Allah in particular, while those blessed with dewy voices will echo their welcoming chants to reflect the deep joy felt for the arrival of the guests of Allah.
As for the formal scene, officials from different involved sectors will be present as well as some of the members of the Saudi diplomatic corps.
The world awaits the return of millions of Muslim pilgrims after the Coronavirus pandemic, with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah previously announcing its readiness to receive up to two million pilgrims for the current year.
The Kingdom, represented by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, had introduced several facilitations for the 2023 Hajj season, including easing the procedures of arrival, which saw the cancellation of age-related restrictions, and taking a historic decision that allows women to perform Hajj without the need for an accompanying male guardian, traditionally known as "mahram".
Newly introduced procedures also include a reduction of the pilgrims’ insurance fees by 73 percent, without applying cuts to any of the associated benefits.
Furthermore, pilgrims coming from 58 countries around the world, and especially European countries, the United States of America and Australia, were the prime beneficiaries from the “Nusuk Hajj” unified government platform (https://hajj.nusuk.sa/), which allows pilgrims to apply for Hajj, register, reserve, and make electronic payments within easy convenient e-procedures.
The platform allows the user to select service packages such as: housing, accommodation, flights, and guidance, as well as means of transportation, in addition to identifying the countries included in the first phase of the launch.
Abdulrahman Abed
Legends Agency
+966 56 555 2059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn