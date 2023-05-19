Submit Release
SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Junction Avenue Corridor Study in Sturgis

For Immediate Release:  Friday, May 19, 2023

Contact:  Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

STURGIS, S.D  - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Sturgis, will hold an open house public meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. (MT) in the gymnasium of the Sturgis Community Center, located at 1401 Lazelle St.

The purpose of this open house public meeting is to discuss and gather input to help shape the long-range vision of the Junction Avenue corridor. The public meeting will be an informal open house allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team.

A pre-recorded presentation will also be available for viewing during open house hours. The public will also have the opportunity to submit written comments.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, presentation materials and the pre-recorded presentation will be available on the study website at www.sturgis-sd.gov/JunctionAvenueCorridorStudy starting the day of the public meeting.

The website also allows for online comments to be submitted through Friday, June 23, 2023.

For more information on the study, contact Steve Gramm at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

