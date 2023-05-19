The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the West Palm Beach Area April 2023 Employment Data



West Palm Beach, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the West Palm Beach area unemployment rate was 2.3 percent in April 2023, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from the April 2022 rate of 2.6 percent. The West Palm Beach area’s private sector employment increased by 8,700 jobs over the year in April 2023, an increase of 1.4 percent.

The West Palm Beach area’s labor force increased by 2.0 percent (+15,170) over the year in April 2023. In the West Palm Beach area, the industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 4,500 jobs; followed by education and health services, increasing by 4,300.

In April 2023, Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for the fourth consecutive month, which is 0.8 percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.4 percent. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has remained lower than the national rate for 30 consecutive months since November 2020.

Florida’s labor force grew over-the-year by 2.3 percent (+248,000), faster than the national labor force growth rate of 1.7 percent. In April 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 0.3 percent (+38,000), while the national labor force declined by less than 0.1 percent over the month. In April 2023, total private employment increased by 18,200 (+0.2 percent), growth on par with the national rate of change.

In April 2023, the professional and business services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 10,900 jobs (+0.7 percent) from the previous month, followed by education and health services with 7,100 jobs (+0.5 percent) and financial activities with the addition of 2,700 jobs (+0.4 percent).

Data from the month of April continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 464,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the April 2023 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.

###



