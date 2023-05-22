BSI and ReadyKey Launch Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize EHS&S Solutions
Collaboration combines industry-leading consulting solutions with world-class mobile app platform
This collaboration has the potential to help organizations in all sectors accelerate progress to a safer and more sustainable future.”HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BSI, the global standards and business improvement company, and a leading provider of Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHS&S) consulting solutions, and ReadyKey, a mobile app creation platform, have announced a new strategic partnership.
— Xavier Alcaraz, Managing Principal, BSI
The collaboration will incorporate BSI's global industry expertise with ReadyKey's world-class mobile app offer, delivering a game-changing experience for clients seeking customized solutions. By providing mutual clients the ability to manage EHS on the go, the collaboration offers the opportunity to strengthen business mobility, sustainability and flexibility.
The partnership aims to deliver benefits to clients, including:
1. Streamlined Purchasing Process: Clients can now purchase ReadyKey-powered mobile apps for EHS&S solutions directly through BSI, simplifying the purchasing experience and ensuring seamless integration with BSI consultants who have guided numerous organizations through the process.
2. Expert Collaboration: By combining the BSI’s Consulting division’s deep expertise in the EHS&S space with ReadyKey's 12+ years of experience in deploying mobile apps to millions of users, clients will have access to top-tier EHS&S solutions powered by a world-class mobile tool.
3. Tailored Solutions: BSI is known for providing customized solutions to clients, and ReadyKey's adaptable product offerings allow for unique customization to cater to each organization’s specific needs, industry, and requirements.
Xavier Alcaraz, Managing Principal, National Practice Director, Health, Safety, and Wellbeing, BSI, said: “I’m delighted to launch this partnership with ReadyKey in order to support organizations seeking customized solutions around Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability.
“Through our expertise, we help clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk, and ultimately become more resilient. A key part of this is helping clients turn ambition into action on sustainability. This collaboration has the potential to help organizations in all sectors accelerate progress to a safer and more sustainable future.”
ReadyKey Co-Founder, Stewart Price, added, "We are proud to partner with BSI and support some of the world’s largest brands on their journey to embrace the power of mobile. BSI’s 100+ years of expertise and knowledge, allied with ReadyKey’s world-leading app building CMS, is helping to disrupt companies' approach to providing employees with critical information on the ground - freeing them from their desks, and streamlining data collection."
This strategic partnership between BSI and ReadyKey represents a significant step forward in EHS&S solutions, providing clients with the best of both worlds. The alliance ensures a seamless process from purchasing to implementation, delivering optimal results and enhancing overall client satisfaction.
– ENDS –
About BSI
BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, “inspiring trust for a more resilient world.” For over a century, BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors, including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk, and ultimately become more resilient.
For more information, please visit: bsigroup.com
The Consulting Services division of BSI is a trusted, agenda-shaping partner providing best practice technical, regulatory and business expertise and intelligence. We work with our clients to help them solve their most critical EHS, Supply Chain and Digital risks and opportunities to achieve greater resilience, impact and future readiness.
For more information, please visit: bsigroup.com/consulting-us
ReadyKey
ReadyKey is a cutting-edge EHS mobile app software that revolutionizes workplace safety by enabling organizations to implement a 'No Excuses' safety culture. Offering a no-code, drag-and-drop platform built on 12 years of mobile-first expertise, ReadyKey empowers companies to deliver and collect critical information anytime, anywhere.
To learn more about ReadyKey and its innovative mobile app solutions, please visit: readykey.com
Media Contacts:
BSI
Chad Quinn, PR Manager, Americas
chad.quinn@bsigroup.com
571-758-8638
ReadyKey
Gemma Bowkis, Marketing & Sales Coordinator
gemma@guidebook.com
US: (888) 733-3942 / UK: +44 808 134 9570
Chad Quinn
BSI
+1 571-758-8638
email us here