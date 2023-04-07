BSI joins the MITRE System of Trust Community

Community of leading industry voices will help shape the discussion and development of the supply chain SoT Body of Knowledge
We are excited to be a part of the MITRE SoT community, and we’re looking forward to partnering with the group to gain a better understanding of the needs of the supply chain community.”
— Tony Pelli, BSI Practice Director
HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BSI, the business improvement and standards company, has joined a leading industry community focused on addressing risks in the supply chain in order to provide a comprehensive, consistent, and repeatable supply chain security risk assessment process that is customizable, evidence-based, and scalable. This process will help enable all organizations within the supply chain to have confidence in each other, their service offerings and support sustainable business outcomes.
BSI will now be one of over 30 members of a group set up by the MITRE System of Trust (SoT) Community, a not-for-profit organization that operates research and development centers sponsored by the federal government. MITRE recently announced the launch of its SoT Risk Model Manager (RMM), which will focus on a framework that comprehensively defines and quantifies risks across the supply chain so organizations can consistently identify risks that they may face and act to address them.
The group includes members from a variety of industries, including BSI, who bring their deep global expertise based on over 120 years of experience developing and implementing best practices in areas such as standards, safety, quality, security and sustainability.
Tony Pelli, BSI practice director, security and resilience, said: “We are excited to be a part of the MITRE SoT community, and we’re looking forward to partnering with the group to gain a better understanding of the needs of the supply chain community. We are particularly pleased to be part of the discussion and provide input on how RMM can enable organizations to anticipate, conduct data-driven assessments, and respond proactively to evolving supply chain risks in order to ensure long-term stability.”
Robert Martin, senior software and supply chain assurance principal engineer at MITRE Labs, said: “We’re happy to welcome BSI to the SoT Community and the addition of their valuable insights and experience to this important ongoing discussion.”
The SoT can be implemented via MITRE's RMM platform, which enables organizations to assess supply chain risks. MITRE will officially announce the RMM prototype platform at the 2023 RSA Conference. Ahead of this, Robert Martin from MITRE Labs and BSI’s Assurance Global Head of Digital Trust, David Mudd, will be providing an overview of the SoT framework and RMM at the BSI Connect Summit, taking place later this month.
Notes to Editors:
The SoT is available now, and the community engagement group will begin meeting in the near future. For more information, visit mitre.org.
About BSI
BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, ‘inspiring trust for a more resilient world.’ For over a century, BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors, including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk, and ultimately become more resilient.
