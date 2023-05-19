Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,037 in the last 365 days.

Two RTC staff members injured in separate assaults

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-37)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov


May 18, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Two inmates at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) assaulted two staff members today, resulting in serious* injuries.

The first assault occurred when an inmate, who was in an unapproved area, refused directives to leave. The inmate punched a staff member in the head, resulting in injuries. Staff members who were nearby moved in quickly to restrain the inmate and remove him.

While staff were securing the area, a second inmate struck another staff member in the head. That staff member fell and hit his head on the concrete, resulting in a concussion and facial injuries. That inmate was also restrained and removed from the area.

Both staff members were treated at the hospital and released.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

###

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.

You just read:

Two RTC staff members injured in separate assaults

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more