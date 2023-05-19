Two RTC staff members injured in separate assaults

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-37)

May 18, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Two inmates at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) assaulted two staff members today, resulting in serious* injuries.

The first assault occurred when an inmate, who was in an unapproved area, refused directives to leave. The inmate punched a staff member in the head, resulting in injuries. Staff members who were nearby moved in quickly to restrain the inmate and remove him.

While staff were securing the area, a second inmate struck another staff member in the head. That staff member fell and hit his head on the concrete, resulting in a concussion and facial injuries. That inmate was also restrained and removed from the area.

Both staff members were treated at the hospital and released.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.