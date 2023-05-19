Ukraine Energy Support Fund delivers materials for heating network reconstruction

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund, managed by the Energy Community, has recently delivered materials crucial for the reconstruction of heating networks in one of the war-affected cities in Ukraine.

The delivery included over 1.4 kilometres of pipes and associated goods, which were handed over to the local heat supply company responsible for rebuilding the heat network. The reconstruction will also introduce the use of energy-efficient thermal insulation. This is an innovative approach aimed at reducing heat loss during transmission to end consumers, such as homes and businesses.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial support for repairing critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, and to maintain the function of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission, and receives significant contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

Find out more

Press release