CTF 70 hosts Royal Australian Navy Supply Sailors aboard USS Ronald Reagan

Sailors from RAN sailed aboard Ronald Reagan for the week to exchange knowledge with U.S. Navy Sailors in their career field.

“I’m proud to have hosted a highly professional and motivated group of Royal Australian Navy sailors,” said Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, commander, Task Force 70. “They all excelled in representing their Navy, their country, and their culture with outstanding expertise, enthusiasm, and passion for the important role that they provide in naval service.”

The RAN sailors each support the maritime supply mission as culinary specialists and supply chain management.

“Working here on the aircraft carrier has been an eye-opening experience,” said RAN Able Seaman Amanda Ward, from Injune, Queensland, Australia. “The ship I work on, HMAS Supply, is a refueling ship with around 180 to 200 people. I’ve learned a lot in a short time about the massive amount of work it takes to supply a ship like Ronald Reagan and take care of a crew this large.”

The U.S. Navy and RAN have worked closely as partners for over 80 years.

On March 15, 2023 Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, U.S. 7th Fleet, celebrated the 80th anniversary of the formation of 7th Fleet in Brisbane, Australia where the U.S. Fleet was formed.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

CTF 70 and the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation conducting routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

