Perrin Conferences Announces Premier Talc Litigation Conference
Talc Litigation Conference will highlight the trends and look into the future of talc litigation in Chicago, IL on June 1, 2023.
We have seen the growing enthusiasm around this topic and are pleased to host this new litigation conference. We look forward to hearing from a wide variety of high-caliber speakers.”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences will host the premier Talc Litigation Conference in Chicago, IL on June 1, 2023. The conference, chaired by Richard D. Meadow, Esq. of The Lanier Law Firm and Stephen Novakidis, Esq. of Foley & Mansfield, will host thought-provoking panels discussing recent talc developments, appellate decisions, talc science, a bankruptcy update, in-house counsel perspectives, settlement strategies, and much more. In addition to the educational benefits received from attending, the conference agenda will offer numerous opportunities to network and meet with potential clients and peers.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
Speakers at the conference include:
• Lisa Nathanson Busch, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Eric D. Cook, Esq., Wilcox Savage, Norfolk, VA
• Adam H. Doeringer, Esq., Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP, Chicago, IL
• Mark Eveland, CEO, Verus LLC, Princeton, NJ
• Melissa M. Fallah, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Chicago, IL
• Nathan D. Finch, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Washington, DC
• Mark A. Fink, Esq., Robinson+Cole, New York, NY
• Amy Fogle, Chief Executive Officer, Milestone, Buffalo NY
• Kristen Renee Fournier, Esq., King & Spalding LLP, New York, NY
• David J. Goodearl, Esq., Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP, New York, NY
• Lorianne Conklin Hanson, Esq., Bullivant Houser, Seattle, WA
• Steven A. Hart, Esq., Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, Chicago, IL
• David Katzenstein, Esq., Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, Newark, NJ
• Maura Kolb, Esq., The Lanier Law Firm, Houston, TX
• Christopher S. Kozak, Esq., Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C., Newark, NJ
• Christopher T. Layloff, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Anne Malik, Esq., Orrick, Washington, D.C.
• Joseph J. Mandia, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Chris O. Massenburg, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, New York, NY
• Florence McClain, Esq., Lewis Brisbois, San Francisco, CA
• Ben McIntosh, Esq., SWMW Law, St. Louis, MO
• Vanessa Merassaint, Esq., Bowman and Brooke LLP, Miami, FL
• Sabrina Mizrachi, Esq., VP, Deputy General Counsel, Litigation and Global Product Regulatory, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., New York, NY
• Richard Moynihan, Assistant Vice President, Senior Strategic Attorney, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Matthew S. O’Brien, Esq., Polsinelli, Los Angeles, CA
• Dustin J. Priebe, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, Denver, CO
• Michelle Prince, Chief Commercial Officer & Founder, LitPRO Charlotte, NC
• Megan Roper, Esq., Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC, Houston, TX
• Whitney D. Seltzer, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, New York, NY
• Hon. Patrick J. Sherlock, Circuit Court of Cook County, Chicago, IL
• Meredith Thornburgh White, Esq., Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Indianapolis, IN
• Daniel J. Woodard, Esq., Phillips & Paolicelli, LLP, New York, NY
• Alicia Xu, PhD, Manager, Bates White Economic Consulting, Washington, DC
• Craig Ziolkowski, Assistant Vice President, Resolute Management, Inc., Chicago, IL
The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is approved in Florida and Texas for 6.0 credits and pending in Indiana. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
