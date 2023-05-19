UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE: LEADING THE WAY AS PHILIPPINES GOVT FULFILS ALL NMC GAZETTE CRITERIA

UV Gullas College of Medicine Logo Director of Admissions of UV Gullas College of Medicine Admissions 2021 Suba Ramesh UV Gullas College Of Medicine Graduating Doctors with Directors of Visayas Education UV Gullas College of Medicine students doing MBBS in Philippines and practicing to be frontliners UV Gullas College of Medicine Airport Send off

Igniting Medical Careers with Unmatched Education, Research, and Global Opportunities: and the Advantages of UV Gullas College of Medicine in the Philippines

We are delighted to be at the forefront of medical education in the Philippines and to have met all the criteria outlined in the new NMC gazette which would ease the Process of Indian Students” — Mrs. Suba "Director of Visayas Education"

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / --UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE ALIGNED WITH CHED ACCEPTS NORMS OF NMC UV Gullas College of Medicine Philippines is paving the way for higher education in medical studies by announcing the acceptance of Norms of NMC (National Medical Commission) passed on 18th Nov 2021 into their programs and curriculum. The college has aligned their programs with CHED (Commission on Higher Education) and is now opening its doors to aspiring medical students for the 2023-2024 academic year.UV Gullas College of Medicine (UVGCM) is the first and only medical school in the Visayas region that is fully compliant with the CHED and NMC standards. In order to meet the NMC guidelines, the college has upgraded the quality of their educational programs, modernized their teaching and research facilities, expanded their clinical training sites, and strengthened their faculty and administrative teams.The College has implemented a number of new measures in order to provide their students with the best education possible. These measures include the adoption of a comprehensive curriculum, comprehensive assessment examinations, and a score-based evaluation system. In addition, the college has incorporated various mentorship programs and hands-on training opportunities to ensure that their students are well-prepared for the medical profession.UV Gullas College of Medicine is committed to providing its students with the best quality of education, medical training, and research opportunities. With its commitment to excellence and its commitment to providing a higher standard of medical education, UVGCM is the perfect choice for aspiring medical students all around the world. UV Gullas College of Medicine takes pride in highlighting the numerous advantages it offers to aspiring medical professionals, solidifying its position as the leading choice for students pursuing a medical education in the Philippines.Excellence in Medical Education: UV Gullas College of Medicine boasts a distinguished faculty comprising highly qualified medical professionals, researchers, and educators committed to delivering an exceptional learning experience. The institution's comprehensive curriculum aligns with international standards, equipping students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their medical careers.State-of-the-Art Facilities: The college is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including modern laboratories, advanced technology, and well-equipped clinical settings. Students have access to state-of-the-art resources that facilitate hands-on learning, ensuring they receive practical training of the highest quality.Strong Focus on Research: UV Gullas College of Medicine encourages students to actively participate in research activities. The institution provides ample opportunities for students to engage in groundbreaking research projects, fostering critical thinking, innovation, and a deeper understanding of medical advancements.Global Exposure: Recognizing the importance of a global perspective in healthcare, UV Gullas College of Medicine offers international exchange programs and collaborations with renowned institutions worldwide. This exposure allows students to gain insights into diverse healthcare systems, cultures, and practices, preparing them to thrive in a global healthcare landscape.Affordability: Studying medicine can be financially challenging, but UV Gullas College of Medicine understands the significance of accessible education. The institution provides a cost-effective education without compromising on quality. The Philippines offers a lower cost of living compared to many other countries, making it an attractive choice for international students seeking affordable yet high-quality medical education.English-Medium Instruction: English is the primary language of instruction at UV Gullas College of Medicine. This facilitates seamless communication for international students and ensures that they can fully engage in classroom activities, discussions, and clinical interactions.Clinical Training and Exposure: UV Gullas College of Medicine places significant emphasis on clinical training, providing students with ample opportunities to gain practical experience in real healthcare settings. The institution has affiliations with various hospitals, clinics, and healthcare institutions, enabling students to apply their theoretical knowledge in a practical setting under the guidance of experienced professionals.Diverse Student Community: UV Gullas College of Medicine embraces diversity, attracting students from around the globe. This multicultural environment fosters cross-cultural interactions, collaboration, and a rich exchange of ideas, preparing students for the global nature of the medical profession.UV Gullas College of Medicine remains committed to its mission of nurturing competent and compassionate medical professionals who will make a positive impact on society. The advantages it offers, coupled with its dedication to academic excellence, make it the premier choice for students aspiring to embark on a successful medical career.For more information about UV Gullas College of Medicine, please visit Authorized admission Office of UV Gullas College of Medicine About UV Gullas College of Medicine:UV Gullas College of Medicine is a leading medical university in the Philippines, dedicated to providing world-class medical education and training. With a commitment to excellence, research, and clinical proficiency, the college prepares students for successful careers in the medical field. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, a distinguished faculty, and a strong focus on practical training, UV Gullas College of Medicine empowers students to become compassionate and competent healthcare professionals.

