Navigating the Growth of Drug Delivery Devices Market 2023 : Driven by Aging Population and Biologics Adoption

Drug Delivery Devices Market

The global drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach $26.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The global drug delivery devices market size was valued at $19 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $26.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

CAGR: 4.3%

Current Market Size: USD 19 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2019- 2026

Base Year: 2019

The growth of the drug delivery devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Additionally, the market is boosted by factors such as the growing geriatric population and the rising adoption of biologics on a global scale. However, the growth of the drug delivery devices market is hindered by strict government regulations related to the introduction of new devices. On the other hand, developing economies present significant growth potential and offer attractive opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global drug delivery devices market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The drug delivery devices market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the drug delivery devices industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the drug delivery devices market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Inhalers and nebulizers occupied more than one-thirds share of the global drug delivery devices market in 2018.

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment in end user is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The transdermal patches segment in device type accounted for more than one-thirds share of the drug delivery devices market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 –

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Smart pills

Inhalers and Nebulizers

Drug eluting stents

Safety syringes

Transdermal patches

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

3M Company

AstraZeneca PLC

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

Boehringer Ingelheim group

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Sulzer Ltd. (Medmix Systems AG)

West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

