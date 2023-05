Navigating the Growth of Drug Delivery Devices Market 2023 : Driven by Aging Population and Biologics Adoption

Drug Delivery Devices Market

The global drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach $26.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The growth of the drug delivery devices market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Additionally, the market is boosted by factors such as the growing geriatric population and the rising adoption of biologics on a global scale. However, the growth of the drug delivery devices market is hindered by strict government regulations related to the introduction of new devices. On the other hand, developing economies present significant growth potential and offer attractive opportunities during the forecast period.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global drug delivery devices market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The drug delivery devices market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the drug delivery devices industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the drug delivery devices market

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ:

Inhalers and nebulizers occupied more than one-thirds share of the global drug delivery devices market in 2018.

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment in end user is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The transdermal patches segment in device type accounted for more than one-thirds share of the drug delivery devices market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐€๐ซ๐ž โ€“

๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž

Smart pills

Inhalers and Nebulizers

Drug eluting stents

Safety syringes

Transdermal patches

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ-

3M Company

AstraZeneca PLC

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

Boehringer Ingelheim group

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Sulzer Ltd. (Medmix Systems AG)

West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:

