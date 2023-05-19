Special-Project Report on Green Electricity Empowering the Construction of "Zero-Carbon-Emission Island"
EINPresswire.com/ -- On the occasion of "China Brand Day", the Special-Project Report on Green Electricity Empowering "Zero-Carbon-Emission Island" was released in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, recounting the practice and achievements of State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. in promoting the construction of "Zero-Carbon-Emission Island" and the common prosperity of the islanders.
The report is divided into the insight into development, the construction achievements, the spreading of experience and other sections, putting emphasis on State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.'s efforts to build a new-type power system based on island application scenarios through focusing on the first flexible low-frequency transmission project in China and the first island "Green Hydrogen" comprehensive energy demonstration project in China. Moreover, through the implementation of all-electric projects such as all-electric aquaculture, all-electric home stay, all-electric scenic spots and all-electric transportation, empowering the construction of "Zero-Carbon-Emission Island" has provided a practical model for Zhejiang and even the whole country in promoting the improvement of the business environment and realize the common prosperity of islanders.
Reportedly, there are 34 wind turbines in Dachen Island, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province. In June 2022, the first flexible low-frequency transmission system in China was successfully put into operation, and clean electrical energy from Dachen Island was connected to the power grid to officially start power transmission.
"Since the flexible low-frequency transmission project was put into operation a year ago, the expected results has been achieved, saving 1,800 tons of standard coal, reducing 4,480 tons of carbon dioxide emissions and transmitting nearly 7 million kWh of off-shore clean energy." said Zhu Yuhao, the watch keeper of the operation and inspection group of the Saltworks Substation of the State Grid Taizhou 35 kV Flexible Low-Frequency Transmission Demonstration Project.
"Dachen Island is a typical case. It is of very good replicability and popularization value for the utilization of offshore wind power, the transformation of development of hydrogen energy, and the exploration and application of new-type power transmission and oceanic blue carbon technologies." said Wang Tao, a professor at the School of Energy Engineering of Zhejiang University. In addition, many experts in the industry also pointed out that the construction of "Zero-Carbon-Emission Island" project in Dachen Island, Taizhou City is of demonstrative significance for many fields.
In the future, the experience from “Zero-Carbon-Emission Island” experimental model in Dachen Island will be extended to 11 islands in Taizhou, such as Kuotangshan Island and Queer'ao Island, and the practice there will be able to demonstrate high-quality economic and social development and energy transformation in the islands, making full use of the advantages of renewable resources, enhancing the supply capacity of energy resources and building zero-carbon-emission islands.
