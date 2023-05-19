Global ATM Managed Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

ATM Managed Services Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's ATM Managed Services Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “ATM Managed Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers ATM managed services market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s ATM managed services market forecast, the market size is expected to reach $11.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

An increase in debit-card usage is expected to propel the growth of the ATM managed services market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major ATM managed services market companies include Ags Transact Technologies Ltd., Cardtronics Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide Inc., Financial Software & Systems Pvt Ltd., Fiserv Inc., Hitachi Payment Services Pvt Ltd., CMS Info Systems Ltd., Electronic Payment and Services.

ATM Managed Services Market Segments

1) By Type: ATM Replenishment and Currency Management, Network Management, Security Management, Incident Management, Other Types

2) By ATM Locations: Onsite ATMs, Offsite ATMs, Worksite ATMs, Mobile ATMs

3) By Application: ATM Service, CMS, Other Applications

These types of services are a range of services offered to financial firms, banks, and other organizations that build and operate ATMs. They streamline operations and provide visibility into the cost, condition, and dependability of the ATM.

