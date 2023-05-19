Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size Expected To Reach $1 Trillion By 2027

May 19, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers aerospace parts manufacturing market analysis and every facet of the aerospace parts manufacturing industry. As per TBRC’s aerospace parts manufacturing market forecast, the aerospace parts manufacturing market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.1 trillion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.62% through the forecast period.

A rise in passenger traffic is expected to propel the aerospace parts manufacturing market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major aerospace parts manufacturing companies include Jamco Corporation, Intrex Aerospace, Rolls Royce Plc., CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company, Safran S.A., Woodward Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., GE Aviation, Dassault Systems SE, Airbus SAS, Lycoming Engines, Aequs Private Limited, Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Co.

Market Segments
1) By Product: Engines, Aerostructure, Cabin Interiors, Equipment, System and Support, Avionics, Insulation Components
2) By Application: Interior, Propulsion Systems
3) By End Use: Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Other Uses

This type of manufacturing refers to the production of aircraft engines, propulsion systems, auxiliary equipment and their parts. They are engaged in the manufacture, development, sale, testing and maintenance of airplanes. They are used for manufacturing aerospace components required for building an aircraft.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

