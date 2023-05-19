LED Street Light Market Size, Share, Forecast, Trends Analysis And Report For 2023-2032

LED Street Light Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “LED Street Light Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the LED street light market size is predicted to reach $25.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.1%.

The growth in the LED street light market is due to development of smart cities around the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest LED street light market market share. Major players in the LED street light market include Philips Lighting, Eaton Corporation PLC., OSRAM GmbH, Pkk Lighting Inc., Pemco Lighting Products LLC.

LED Street Light Market Segments

•By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

•By Sales Channels: Direct, Indirect

•By Applications: Retrofit, Retail And Hospitality, Outdoor, Offices, Architectural, Residential, Industrial, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global LED street light market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The LED Street lights, also referred to as LED pedestrian lights, are energy-efficient alternatives to traditional street lights such as high-pressure sodium (HPS) Street lights and road lamps that are utilized in cities, within and around homes. These lights enhance traffic safety and road conditions by making objects easier for pedestrians and drivers to recognize at night.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. LED Market Lights Trends

4. Light Street Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Street Lights Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

