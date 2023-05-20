Discover Shuttle’s Latest Mini-PCs and Embedded Solutions at InfoComm Asia 2023
Experience Shuttle's reliable, efficient solutions for seamless visual communication on single-screen, multi-display walls, and smart kiosks
Shuttle (TWSE:2405)TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shuttle Inc., the leading designer, and manufacturer of Mini-PC and Industrial PC products, is delighted to announce its participation in InfoComm Asia 2023 at Bangkok- Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from May 24 to 26. Join us in Hall 4, booth No. D15A as Shuttle will introduce its latest and most advanced versatile Mini PC, AIO PC, and Embedded Computing solutions designed to cater to the growing demand for reliable computing hardware in the era of digital transformation and application-driven requirements.
Versatile Mini-PCs for IoT/Edge and Digital Signage
The latest DH670 packs the power of Intel® 12th /13th Gen Core processors in a compact 1-liter form factor. It supports quad 4K displays and equips dual Gigabit LAN, multiple USB 3.2 Gen2, and COM ports. For network-based applications, the fanless DL20N stands as the ideal choice. Benefit from Gigabit LAN connectivity and expandability to 4G/LTE networks, ensuring reliable and flexible connectivity for your networking needs. Moreover, the NC40U, a new model smaller than 1 liter in size and powered by Intel® 12th Gen processor, features triple display productivity. It can accommodate one 2.5” HDD and additional NVMe SSD installation.
Robust Embedded Computing Solutions
Shuttle will also present its embedded PCs, Panel PCs, and Kiosks, including the latest Box PC model based on Elkhart Lake design with an aluminum alloy casing for excellent heat dissipation, enabling it to operate efficiently in a wide temperature range of -3 0°C to +70°C. The M21WL01 is a Panel PC that complies with medical safety standards and features antimicrobial coatings. Its IP65-rated front panel ensures superior hygiene and infection control. Shuttle’s compact and multi-functional Kiosk features an 11.6-inch touchscreen and adopts a modular design. It is available in different sizes of 15.6 and 21.5 inches display, offering options for Celeron and Core processors and facilitating seamless integration with peripherals like a thermal printer, barcode scanner, and card reader.
