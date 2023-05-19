Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size, Share, And Trends For 2023-2032

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market size is predicted to reach $4.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth in the intraoperative neurological monitoring market is due to increase in the prevalence of neurovascular disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest intraoperative neuromonitoring market share. Major intraoperative neuromonitoring companies include Natus Medical Incorporated, Accurate Monitoring LLC, NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Medtronic PLC, IntraNerve LLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Segments

•By Products and Services: Systems, Accessories, Services

•By Modality: Motor Evoked Potentials, Somatosensory Evoked Potentials, Electroencephalography, Electromyography, Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials, Visual Evoked Potentials

•By Application: Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, ENT Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Surgeries

•By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical centers

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring market is defined as the collection of techniques used during high-risk neurosurgery, orthopedic, peripheral nerve, and vascular surgeries to monitor neural circuits. It monitors susceptible brain structures in real time, allowing surgeons to detect and avoid potential harm.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Intraoperative Neural Monitoring Market Trends

4. Intraoperative Nerve Monitoring Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

