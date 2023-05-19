Flexible Foam Market Size Expected To Reach $65.10 Billion By 2027

Flexible Foam Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Flexible Foam Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s flexible foam market forecast, the flexible foam market size is predicted to reach a value of $65.10 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global flexible foam industry is due to the growing demand for flexible foam from various industries. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flexible foam market share. Major flexible foam companies include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, HuntsmanCorporation, Ube Industries, Ltd., Recticel Flexible Foams.

Flexible Foam Market Segments

● By Type: Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Polyethylene (PE) Foam, Polypropylene (PP) Foam, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Other Types

● By Density: High-Density, Medium-Density, Low-Density

● By Application: Furniture And Upholstery, Automotive, Packaging, Building And Construction, Consumer Goods, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flexible foam is a processed polymer or plastic composed of petroleum hydrocarbons and other organic compounds linked by urethane linkages. It is a polymer created through a chemical reaction between polyols and isocyanates. It has a cellular structure that allows some compression and resilience for having a cushioning effect.

