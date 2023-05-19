Flexible Foam Market Size Expected To Reach $65.10 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Flexible Foam Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Flexible Foam Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s flexible foam market forecast, the flexible foam market size is predicted to reach a value of $65.10 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global flexible foam industry is due to the growing demand for flexible foam from various industries. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flexible foam market share. Major flexible foam companies include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, HuntsmanCorporation, Ube Industries, Ltd., Recticel Flexible Foams.
Flexible Foam Market Segments
● By Type: Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Polyethylene (PE) Foam, Polypropylene (PP) Foam, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Other Types
● By Density: High-Density, Medium-Density, Low-Density
● By Application: Furniture And Upholstery, Automotive, Packaging, Building And Construction, Consumer Goods, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Flexible foam is a processed polymer or plastic composed of petroleum hydrocarbons and other organic compounds linked by urethane linkages. It is a polymer created through a chemical reaction between polyols and isocyanates. It has a cellular structure that allows some compression and resilience for having a cushioning effect.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Flexible Foam Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Flexible Foam Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
