The Mystery of the Creative World: A Conversation with Maria Porges, Marilyn Levin, and Bella Feldman
MILL VALLEY, CA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Desta Gallery is delighted to announce an exclusive event presenting Maria Porges, a distinguished writer, artist, and professor who will lead a conversation with our currently featured artists, Marilyn Levin and Bella Feldman.
The event will take place on June 3, from 3:00 - 4:30 pm, with a dedicated Q&A session for audience engagement.
The discussion will revolve around various crucial aspects of the art world, including the creative process, developing an art career and staying relevant, advice for collectors navigating the art world, and the inherent qualities of good art.
Maria Porges, with her extensive experience since the late '80s, has been actively contributing to the art world as a writer, artist, and professor. A graduate of Yale University (B.A.) and the University of Chicago (MFA), her exhibition career of image/text sculpture and works on paper has spanned 30 years of solo and group shows at galleries and museums. Her critical writing has been published widely in Artforum, Sculpture, American Ceramics, Hyperallergic, the New York Times Book Review, and a host of now-defunct art magazines. Porges has also authored essays for more than 120 exhibition catalogs and multiple books.
Joining Maria is artist and art educator Marilyn Levin, who is currently based in San Francisco, CA, and Boston, MA. Levin received her MFA in Painting from UCLA and has exhibited her work in the United States, Europe, and India, with paintings held in esteemed collections such as The San Francisco MOMA, the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, the Kresge Collection at Harvard University, and the Sanskriti Museum in Delhi, India. She has taught in the Tufts/Museum School Dual Degree program for over 25 years.
Alongside Maria and Marilyn, Bella Feldman, sculptor and Professor Emeritus at the California College of the Arts, will bring her rich experience to the discussion. She received her master's degree from San Jose State University. Feldman, an award-winning artist, has exhibited her work extensively, nationally and internationally. Her sculptures are in prominent collections, including the M.H. de Young Museum of San Francisco, the Oakland Museum of California, the Palm Desert Museum, and the Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.
This event promises to be an inspiring experience for artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts alike, providing invaluable insights into the world of art and creativity. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best in the field.
About Desta Gallery: Desta Gallery is a contemporary art gallery located in Mill Valley, California. The gallery exhibits a diverse range of artwork by emerging and established artists. The gallery's exhibitions and programming aim to foster connections between artists, collectors, art enthusiasts and the community at large.
